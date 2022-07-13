Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day on June 14

I Heart Mac and Cheese has plenty of options to celebrate

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — July 14th is National Mac and Cheese Day! To celebrate, head over to I Heart Mac and Cheese! They have so many options from mac and cheese bowls, sandwiches, and even tacos! I Heart Mac & Cheese is known for everyone's comfort food, but they also have delicious vegan, gluten, keto and vegetarian options. They have different veggies, proteins including vegan options, cheeses, sauces and different bases that allows you to make your own creation!

I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 35 locations nationwide. You can order via the I Heart Mac & Cheese app. They are also available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. They also offer catering options that are great for the upcoming graduations and summer parties For more information, the menu and locations, visit iheartmacandcheese.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.