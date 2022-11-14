Managing stress and depression around the holidays

ICGH Treatment Centers Doctor Corey Richardson shares some ways to ease the stress

The holidays can be exciting for some... and a challenge for many others. Something many people face this time of year: problems with stress and depression. Doctor Corey Richardson from ICGH Treatment Centers joined Charlotte Today on Monday, to talk about the obstacles many people deal with during the holidays.

The holiday season can be a great time, but for many there's also a lot of unmanageable stress, especially for people facing financial difficulties. As a result of added stress, Dr. Richardson says, he and other professionals in his field see an increase in the rate of depressive symptoms, and an unhealthy increase in drug or alcohol use. If you are living with a mental health condition, stress can also contribute to stronger symptoms.

Richardson tells us, many people struggle with feeling alone and experiencing Isolation, or “Holiday Grieving” – where the holidays are a difficult reminder of a loved one that has passed, or is no longer in the picture.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.) is a type of depression that begins in the late fall due to the change in season that affects the way you think and feel making managing the holidays more difficult.

Richardson adds: serious psychiatric conditions like Schizophrenia, can encourage hallucinations and delusions, and Bipolar Disorder, can trigger episodes of both mania and depression.

He says, some of the best advice: be intentional about the events you choose to go to, and avoid events where alcohol use is expected or excessive or that may be stressful, it's also good to set a spending limit to reduce financial stress.

Limit the time at these events if they are going to be challenging, or even go with a friend who understands your challenges. This is especially true for persons in recovery from drug and alcohol or who struggle with depression.

Another way to cope: set boundaries to ensure your mental health is secure, learn mindful practices, and monitor how you feel and honor those feelings. Accept imperfections to reduce feelings of being less than others due to financial ability or other challenges.

Another great piece of advice: create a gratitude list to remind yourself of what really matters. You should also work with a professional to know your triggers and what to do when you are feeling stressed.

