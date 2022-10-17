ICGH Treatment Centers can help those struggling with addiction

They have five centers across the area

ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment.

Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve Charlotte and the rest of NC through their telemedicine services.

Their counselors and therapists are in long-term recovery themselves. They understand addiction through their own “lived experience.” Their integrated approach to treatment planning includes recovery housing, transportation, medication like Suboxone, and peer support as well as needed education or employment opportunities – and these are 100% free for those who have no insurance. They take every major insurance – but through their state and federal funding they can provide whole person care for those struggling with addiction without insurance or other means to get help.

Call 828-322-5915 or go to their website or Facebook page for an online intake. Search ICGH TREATMENT CENTERS.

