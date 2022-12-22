Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics shares his tips

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simple Glam That Will Make A Big “iMpact” At Your Holiday + New Year’s Eve Parties!

Holiday Parties are fun. Spending forever to get your glam just right, ISN’T fun! Check out Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics' 5 Simple Glam Tips that will have you looking smashing at your Holiday Party or New Year’s Eve Bash!

Tip 1 — Use a black kohl eyeliner to create a smokey eye in minutes! Smudge it at your lash line then blend with your fingertip. Super easy and looks awesome!

Tip 2 — Define your brows in seconds with an old toothbrush and an eyeshadow. Takes seconds and looks flawless.

Tip 3 — Warm peachy pop-of-color on the cheeks! Instant youth.

Tip 4 — Lots and lots of mascara!

Tip 5 — Nude, Sexy, Glossy lips!

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.