Spring/Summer Top Beauty Must Haves!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring has sprung and summer is on its heels! Hotter, more humid weather means it’s time to lighten up the beauty routine. However, you still want to look polished and sport that sought after summer glow, but also protect your skin! Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics has the perfect products to do just that.



1st — LESS IS MORE!!! Eliminate foundation and opt for a tinted moisturizer or BB Cream. The great thing here is that you’re not just lightening up the texture and finish, but you’re also creating a much more natural look and protecting the skin with skin-loving ingredients.



2nd — DITCH YOUR LIP GLOSS!!!



This season is all about hydrating and protecting the lips with luscious and luxurious lip balms in the most natural of shades.



3rd — SUNBURN RESCUE!!!



We’ve all done it… the first day of vacation we are filled with excitement, so much so that we forget to properly apply and reapply sunscreen, which leads to being painfully sunburnt. As much as you need to have sunscreen on hand, you’ll need sunburn relief on hand too. There is nothing better than iMpact CBD + CoQ10 Muscle Rub to offer immediate and long term relief, plus it offers quick healing benefits!



4th — SUPER NATURAL CHEEKS — CREAM LIPSTICK AS A SHEER CREAM BLUSH



Using cream lipstick as cheek color is an old school beauty tip that’s back! iMpact cream lipstick in shade “i’M pampered” is a mauve/nude shade that offers an incredibly youthful glow and soft “wash” of color to your cheeks!



5th — MATTE BRONZER IS A MUST



A Matte Bronzer and not a shimmery bronzer is the the perfect beauty bag addition this summer. A matte bronzer offers a much more natural, barely there look. Many times bronzers with shimmer tend to look like they “sit” on the skin and can actually be very aging. When a matte bronzer is placed on the face strategically is the perfect complement to your natural, glowing summer look!