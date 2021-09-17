2 products that will improve the air quality inside your home

With Covid-19, breathing clean air has become more important than ever. It’s really important for allergy, asthma and respiratory issues. And if elderly are in the home you want to make sure the air they breathe is clean. Lauren Acosta Huckleberry with Acosta Heating Cooling and Electrical has information on two products that will improve the quality of your air.

Firstly, Phenomenal Aire is a very good product. It works in conjunction with your existing air filters and It’s a local product made here right in Indian land. It works by creating billions of ions- negative and positive. Your HVAC system then distributes those into your living spaces. Those ions are attracted to the protein membrane of the virus and work to disrupt those proteins and envelop the virus- thus neutralizing the virus. In addition to reducing the risk of COVID-19 virus in the air, Phenomenal Aire offers these benefits: Reduces unpleasant odors, No maintenance or replacement parts No harmful by-product Reduces allergens.

The next product Lennox PUREAIR is more advanced. Lennox PUREAIR features the Lennox Healthy Climate TM Carbon Clean 16 R air filter that offers hospital-grade filtration. The PUREAIR system will replace your home’s air filters- no more changing out your air filters! All air filtration occurs within the PUREAIR system and only requires maintenance once a year. This removes over 99% of COVID-19 virus from the air, in addition to smaller viruses, bacteria, and fungal spores. With zero ozone production and maximum airflow- Lennox PUREAIR provides consistent clean, perfect air for your home.