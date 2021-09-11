Improving the future of personal health care

As the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the world, physicians struggled to learn more about how to treat the virus. The world needed faster answers and clearer guidance. Seattle startup Truveta has been working on a solution - and they say it just may change the future of healthcare. They have developed a technology to make patient clinical care data sortable by a variety of factors, which will allow doctors or researchers with access to the platform the ability to look up demographics that match their patient and see what common problems they might expect - as well as what may work best to help them.