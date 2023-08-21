In an accident, need advice Call Shane! sponsored by Shane Smith Law

When you're in a car accident, it can be hard to know what to do. When it comes to going back to work how soon is too soon? When should I go? Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law has the legal answer. First of all, if your in a an accident you need to get medical attention. When it comes to returning to work it is imperative that you get the doctor’s recommendation. The doctor can assess your injuries and determine how long you need to heal before returning to work. The doctor may also add on some restrictions of how much you can participate. It is vitally important that you get a doctor note, something in writing excusing you from working. The doctor note makes it easier to deal with the insurance companies. If you have any question our team is here waiting to help you navigate through the waters of personal injury. To learn more and to talk with them at Shane Smith Law call (980)999-9999 or go to shanesmithlaw.com.