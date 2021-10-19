What you need to know about the claims process in an auto accident

There are two things that determine how long a settlement will take. First it depends on how long it takes the client to get better. Shane Smith Law will not settle a case unless the client is better. Secondly once all medical care is completed that’s when Shane Smith Law actually starts working to settle the case. They understands that there may be some delays because the insurance companies may try to fight or derail the process; but nevertheless, Shane Smith Law will work quickly to get the case resolved. For more information visit ShaneSmithLaw.com