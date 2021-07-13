x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

New furniture in stock for your home now

Discount Furniture and Mattress has a wide inventory of furniture and mattresses for purchase

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.    

It's been a little tough for homeowners trying to buy  new furniture for their homes. Many places have a long wait for delivery.  Discount Furniture and Mattress has a wide variety of quality in-stock furniture and mattresses right now. They carry bedroom suites, living room, kitchen and dining room furniture.  Their mattress are 100% made in the USA.

You can visit Discount Furniture and Mattress in Monroe or on Pineville Matthews road.  Right now they're offering 10% on mattresses.  Also ask about their special pricing for health care workers and first responders.

Visit discountfurnitureandmattress.com