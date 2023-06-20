In the kitchen with Melanie Tritten of Cannizzaro Famiglia

Melanie Tritten serves up Ratatouille with an Italian twist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were in the kitchen with one of our longtime friends, Melanie Tritten. On the menu Monday: Ratatouille with an Italian Twist

Ratatouille, as a dish is really a French dish but has such Italian influences, Melanie says, "we just adopted it to our super easy version here."

It makes a really great vegetarian main course served over polenta or pasta but also can be a great side dish and the leftovers are great too. Some will even add the leftovers to their

breakfast in an omelet. This can also be made in any size – from a small single portion to a large casserole size for groups.

For this version, we added an Italian flair with the parmesan cheese on top but can certainly be done without the cheese for a vegan form. Also – as huge farmers market supporters and big fans of using what is in season right now, we are going to omit the eggplant for this one until it comes out in NC next month.

Ratatouille

1 Medium Zucchini

1 Medium Yellow Squash

1 Medium Eggplant (seasonal)

4 Medium Tomatoes or whole cherry tomatoes

Olive Oil

Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata ( for the spicy people!)

Salt & Pepper

Thinly slice the squashes and eggplant. Slice the tomato a little thicker as it will cook quicker than the other veggies.

In a round or oval oven safe dish, cover the bottom with Cannizzaro Marinara. Arrange sliced vegetables, alternating in a circle starting on the outside of your dish. Drizzle with Olive Oil and sprinkle generously with Salt & Pepper. Cover with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle Parmesan Cheese (and Mozzarella if desired) if using, and bake an additional 10 minutes.

To learn more great recipes from The Trittens head to CannizzaroFamiglia.com