Independence Day & Sahlen’s Hotdogs a perfect combination – sponsored by Sahlen’s Hotdogs

Independence Day makes one think of baseball, fireworks, and hotdogs, they go hand in hand. Here with how you can enjoy the delicious tasting Hotdogs while celebrating our country’s independence is Mike Eckert, from Sahlen’s Hot dog.

When it comes to summer cookouts and the Fourth of July there's nothing better than a perfectly grilled hot dog.

Sahlen’s Hot dog is a family own business operating since 1869. “We focus on fresh, premium ingredients, high quality and we use the best ingredients to make our hot dogs” says Eckert. He adds "we want it to be quite the experience when you get your dog off the grill or at the ballpark." Sahlens is the official hot dog of the Charlotte Knights and Durham Bulls so in addition to purchasing their products in-store, you can enjoy them all summer long at Truist Field and Durham Bulls Athletic Park!

Whether you are at the ball park on in the backyard the casing of our hotdogs snap, pop and split open signaling that your hot dog is ready for condiments. Dress and garnish them however you want the flavor is in the hotdog. Every bite is crispy on the outside, and perfectly tender on the inside. Sahlen’s Hot Dogs are bigger than almost every other dog on the market—giving you more bang for your buck and bite. Enjoy your holiday with fireworks and Sahlen’s Hotdogs. You can find Sahlen’s Hot dogs at Harris Teeter and Publix. For more information visit Sahlens.com

