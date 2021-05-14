Infrastructure report card

Why the nation's infrastructure is critical to everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From roads and rails, to water pipes and broadband, our nation’s infrastructure is critical to everyone. And this past week has been designated nationally as United for Infrastructure.

Tom Smith is Executive Director of American Society of Civil Engineers. In an interview representing United for Infrastructure, he talks about the challenges facing U.S. infrastructure. With infrastructure legislation taking center stage in the White House and Congress this year, Smith says now is the time to have a national conversation about the importance of investing in infrastructure.

Smith says decades of underfunding and deferred maintenance have pushed infrastructure to the brink of failure, with preventable catastrophes, including derailments and collapses, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Which is why United for Infrastructure and its coalition of more than 500 Affiliates from business, labor, and policy advocates across America are calling on leaders in Washington to LEAD WITH INFRASTRUCTURE. This organization has been a leading, bipartisan force behind the national infrastructure conversation for nearly a decade.

About United for Infrastructure:

Now in its ninth year, United for Infrastructure brings together diverse voices advocating for infrastructure. Joined by leaders from industry, labor, and state and local government across America we are reminding our leaders in Washington that there are no Republican bridges or rails or airports, and no Democratic water pipes or internet connections or power lines. Our communities, our workers, our businesses, and our families are asking our nation’s leaders to #LeadWithInfrastructure.