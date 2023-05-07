Injured and need Long Term care call Shane – sponsored by Shane Smith Law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answer the question “If I am injured and need long term care what do I do? First of all we need to defined what is long term care is it 3 months, a year, or the rest of your life. For example, if it is care you need for the rest of your life, we would want to get you in a stable area, and have the best doctors attend to your needs. Also we would have the doctors document and note what needs to happen for long term care. We may bring an expert in to testify to the validity of the prescribed care. We handle all the details so you can concentrate on getting healthy. Let Shane Smith Law do the heavy lifting. Here at Shane Smith Law we can assist you in the process of seeking and finding long term medical care. Let our trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com
