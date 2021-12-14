What to do if you're injured in an accident and someone else is driving.

Being injured in a car accident can be scary, and leave people with a lot of questions. In "Today's Legal Matter" we look at what you need to know If you're injured when someone else is driving. According to Shane Smith of Shane Smith Law, if you're hurt you need to go get treatment at the doctor for your injuries. But what makes it different than other accidents is who will be responsible for paying for that care: the person you know who was driving *or the person in the other vehicle who may have hit you. For that very reason Shane says it's important to get a copy of the accident report from police.