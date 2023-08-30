Injured in an accident, not sure whether you should sue? Shane Smith weighs in on the matter - sponsored by Shane Smith Law

In Pain? Call Shane! Shane Smith Law can help answer your post accident questions

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question: should you sue after a crash?

Often times people may feel uncomfortable suing someone, but attorney, Shane Smith says you can sue a driver if you've been injured in their car.

"Sometimes it can be awkward if the person driving is a family member or friend or someone you know. I tell clients all the time, if I hurt someone I wouldn't want them to get stuck with a hefty bill, I'd want my insurance to pay for it. If you were in a person's car and there's an accident you can always file a suit against the person driving if they're at fault. If it wasn't their fault you'll want to go after the other person's insurance." Shane Smith Law can walk you through it all.

Smith says you'll want to keep a log of doctors' appointments. Most of the time these types of lawsuits are hired by insurance companies.

To learn more about how they can help you call (980)999-9999 or go to shanesmithlaw.com

Remember: In Pain? Call Shane!

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.