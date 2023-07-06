If you're injured, Shane Smith say you should seek medical attention immediately

You got legal questions; Shane Smith Law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answer the question “What do I do if my car accident resulted in personal injury, should I seek medical attention?” Yes! You should seek medical attention immediately. "The ER or Urgent Care will be readily accessible" says Shane. You can also try your primary care but often times there is a two week wait before you can get in to see your doctor. At Shane Smith Law, they can assist you in the process of seeking and finding medical care. “Don’t say I’ll wait a couple of days until I feel better.” Your health is more important so respond ASAP , be diligent about seeking help and getting an attorney like us to help you in this process” says Shane. Let our trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com