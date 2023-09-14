Insurance should cover damages when you've been in an accident, sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Shane Smith Shares what you need to know about insurance coverage after an accident

When you've been in an accident, the costs can feel very daunting. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down how insurance will cover the costs.

If you were at fault in the accident, your insurance should cover the costs. If the other person was at fault, their insurance should be covering things. The only issue is with medical bills. The medical bills will be covered, but they will not be paid for until after the fact so you will have to pay out of pocket at first. If paying out of pocket will be an issue, call Shane Smith Law and they can help you get the treatment you need.

