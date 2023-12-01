Interior design secrets revealed

Freshen up your home with tips from the Pro’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marie Matthews is a luxury residential Interior Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Today she shares secret rules used by designers to refresh your home.

The first secret is to make a list of your nooks and crannies in your house

Most people think of their main living spaces, but often forget all those little spots that can accumulate clutter. So, this month, make a list of what I call your ‘nooks and crannies’: credenzas, nightstands, dressers and closets from smallest to biggest. Put it in this order of where to declutter, so you can tackle the small spots first and feel accomplished as you declutter them one by one.

The second secret is follow the "one touch rule with your nooks and crannies spaces”

When we keep physical clutter around us our mental state becomes cluttered and this directly affects our attention span and stress. So adopt the "One Touch Rule." You touch it, then make a decision to keep, toss, or donate. Be decisive! Make a decision and enjoy the physical and mental space you have just created! Donate goes into your car trunk immediately. You will feel lighter, more optimistic, more hopeful, and more grateful for the items you choose to keep.

Your third designer secret is to use this secret designer rule for color: 60/30/10 in your favorite room (will bring swatches to show)

If I were to identify one vital trend for 2023 it is that people are craving color. Deep, saturated, bold colors are replacing neutrals. The rule here is called the 60/30/10 rule. Pick a main color and have that comprise 60% of your palette. Choose a secondary color that takes up about 30%. Lastly, use a fun pop for the remaining 10%. This rule never fails to please the eye. Adding a bold color for even just 10% of your decor will give you the refresh that will chase the winter blues away.

For example if you love the color sky blue, you would make 60% of the room that color, 30% emerald green and then that last 10% of a touch with chartreuse

The last designer secret is to fight dreariness and embrace coziness with tactile textures (bring an example or two of pillows or throws)

So often a sense of dreariness sets in after we take down the festive holiday decor. The antidote is to embrace coziness with tactile textures. Boucle accent pillows, chunky knit throws, and thick area rugs anchor the space and create a warm, inviting, nourishing environment that won't break the bank. There's nothing like a plump sofa piled high with soft, textured pillows and throws to create a counterpoint to the bleak chill outdoors. And don't forget to light a few candles!