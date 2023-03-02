International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is tomorrow

Head to Jeni's Ice Cream to try their Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeni’s Ice Cream is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more.

The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon

The Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor returns to shops in scoops and pints on Feb. 4. It has fluffy pancake bites in swirls of salted butter and real Vermont maple syrup ice creams. Maple Soaked Pancakes will be available for a very limited time.

The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every scoop shop will receive a super limited Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. To be among the lucky few winners in each shop, fans are encouraged to arrive early before doors open at 9 a.m., and to sign up for rewards on Jenis.com. In addition, a limited number of mugs will also be available for purchase.

10 lucky customers who show up in their PJs will win a year of Pint Club, our ice cream subscription (four pints of ice cream delivered every month). To enter the giveaway, just take a photo at a scoop shop on the morning of Feb. 4, post and tag @jenisicecreams, and use the hashtag #icecreamforbreakfast

