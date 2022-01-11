Today is International Pet Groomer Appreciation Day

Pet Paradise shares at home grooming tips and information on their grooming services

Pet Paradise is a comprehensive pet health care provider offering professional grooming, overnight boarding, day camp and on-site veterinary care.

The premier pet care provider recently kicked off the celebration of its 20th anniversary and opened its 50th resort earlier this year. With this growth and expansion, the grooming service has been one of the companies fastest growing areas as professional grooming is in high demand.

It is extremely important to keep your pets up to date with grooming to avoid any pain for them. Matted hair and long nails can cause a lot of pain for them. Regular grooming can also help keep all of that extra pet hair off your floors.

