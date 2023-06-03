International Women's Day at Resident Culture

They will be celebrating for four days across their two locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture has four days of celebration planned honoring International Women’s Day (March 8), a global holiday which serves as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Resident Culture is a company co-owned and led by women, which has believed in the importance of lifting up and celebrating women.

The festivities will happen at both Resident Culture locations – Plaza Midwood and South End, and will include the release of two special brews:

Human Potential, an annual limited-release Hazy Triple IPA that was brewed by women and gender fluid individuals. Human Potential is a dry hopped tropical juice bomb.

Strange Fruit Sour, a collaboration with Leah & Louise

The celebration begins Wednesday, March 8 in Plaza Midwod with Women’s History Trivia at 7 p.m., hosted by Mindless Minutia.

Thursday at Plaza Midwood features an Open Mic Comedy Night: Ladis edition, hosted by Kaya Allen at 7 p.m.

Friday at Plaza Midwood features a vendor market from 5-9 p.m. and a live performance by Val Merza

Saturday at Plaza features a Tone & Tap workout at 11 a.m., the $10 ticket includes the workout and a beer

Saturday at the South End location is a celebration of fantastic female DJs starting at 3 p.m., featuring DJ Mina Marie (3 p.m.), DJ Fannie Mae (6 p.m.) and DJ See Bird Go (9 p.m.)

For more information, visit residentculturebrewing.com

