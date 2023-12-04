"Into The Woods" on stage through April 16th at The Belk Theater

Live theater is back in The QC.

On stage now through the 16th is "Into The Woods" at the Belk Theater in Uptown!

On Wednesday, we were joined by Diane Phelan (who plays Cinderella) and Alysia Velez (who plays Rapunzel).

Both ladies are part of The Broadway Cast of the show. They say it's been a blast getting to take the show on the road, and getting to explore all the different cities where they have shows.

Charlotte is one of ten lucky markets to get this special engagement of Into the Woods. This is the iconic and beloved Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical.

The show runs through April 16th. Tickets start at $35

To learn more and purchase tickets go to: BlumenthalArts.org

