Tryon Medical Partners, in partnership with JAVARA, is conducting an investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area.

This clinical trial will potentially help to prevent seasonal influenza, which causes three to five million cases of severe illness and up to 650,000 deaths each year.

Currently approved seasonal influenza vaccines often perform poorly when circulating influenza strains don't match those selected for that year's vaccine.

A messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccine has the potential to offer broader protection by responding to strain changes more quickly and improving protection in older adults.

This is important because seasonal influenza more severely affects people over age 65. If you are age 50 or older, you may be eligible to join.

To learn more, please call a JAVARA Clinical Trial Navigator at 980-221-0012.

