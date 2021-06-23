Italian cheeseburger on the grill

Preheat your grill. Using your hands, mix the first 3 ingredients plus 4 heaping spoons full of your favorite Cannizzaro Sauce. Form in to 3-4 patties, making sure you depress the middle slightly for more even cooking.

Thinly slice Mozzarella Cheese.

Melt Butter with Garlic and brush your buns.

When grill is hot and on high, place burgers on and leave untouched for 4-5 minutes or until they loosen from the grill. Flip burgers and top with slices of cheese. Toast your buns on other side of grill on low – medium. Watch carefully so as not to burn your buns.

Top cheeseburger with a heaping spoon full of sauce and serve on toasty buns. Top with Fresh Basil and slices of Roma Tomatoes.

Serve with extra warmed sauce for dipping – it is SO good!