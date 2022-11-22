Italian Pigs in a Blanket Appetizer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are going to make a fun Thanksgiving Appetizer. It’s a fund dish for kids and adults alike. Melanie and Andy Tritten will get us started with this fun thanksgiving appetizer. They are called Italian Pigs in a Blanket and we are going to arrange to look like a turkey for thanksgiving, but they are also great for Christmas and Chanukah. “We as a family always make these at my sister’s house – for Chanukah In the shape of a menorah and for Christmas, in the shape of a Christmas tree or a Wreath” says Melanie. Here is how you make them:
Italian Pigs in a Blanket
Serves 8-10
1 Sheet or Ball Store Bought Pizza Dough
1 Package Pepperoni Sticks, mini hot dogs or fully cooked sausage
¼ Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
1/4 Cup Shredded Parmesan Cheese
Olive Oil to spray or brush
8 Oz Cannizzaro Marinara or Cannizzaro Arrabbiata or Vegan Marinara, Vodka or Mushroom Marinara for Dipping
Directions
Preheat oven to 400̊. Roll out your pizza dough and using a pizza cutter, cut in 2 inch squares.
Cut pepperoni sticks and/or sausage links in half. Sprinkle Mozzarella over all of the pizza dough.
Roll up the sticks and/or sausages in the dough and place seam down on a greased cookie sheet.
Spray or brush with Olive Oil.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 12-15 minutes or until dough is cooked and browning. Serve warm and ready to dip in your favorite warmed up Cannizzaro Sauce!
For more great recipes visit Cannizzarofamiglia.com.