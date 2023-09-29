It's life insurance awareness month, sponsored by Prudential

Now is the time to purchase life insurance

The racial wealth gap in this country is staggering, but income levels are rising and there are more opportunities than ever before to chip away at that gap. One opportunity is to deepen awareness and understanding of how to use wealth-building tools like life insurance. Life insurance can help create wealth for the next generation and change the trajectory of a family’s future, yet most Black Americans only have life insurance to cover only final life expenses such as funeral and burial costs.

Prudential Financial Expert ShirleyAnn M. Robertson joined Charlotte Today to talk more about why life insurance is crucial to a comprehensive financial plan and how it is one of many tools that can help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S.

