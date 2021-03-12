It's Movie Time!

Checkout out whats in your local theatre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The theaters are opening back up and just in time for there are some outstanding movies that’s coming to a theater near you. Managing Director of Cinema blend, Sean Oconnell has the latest.

No Time To die

This epic James Bond movies is the last for action hero Daniel Day Lewis in the bond series. This movie continues to to tell the final story of the first four movies in this chapter. If you are a Bond fan or not the action and story line Oconnell says “you will absolutely love.”

Marvel Eternals

Marvel has done it again but with a little twist. The Eternals is a movie that will cause mix emotions for the hardcore MCU fan. Marvel is introducing new characters that fans will have to get to know and become comfortable with. The story line may be not what fans are accustomed to as MCU move in a different but cool direction. Yet like all Marvel movies this movie delivers.

Ghost Buster Afterlife

You want nostalgia well here you go. It’s the return of the Ghost Busters series. “Who you gonna Call Ghostbuster.” This new movie is close in tone and theme of the original two movies. Spoiler alert there is even an appearance of the original actors in this new movie.

King Richard

This movie is a must see. This movie tells the story of tennis legends stars Venus and Serena Williams through the lens of a father, Richard Williams. The acting by Will Smith who plays King Richard is outstanding so are the actors who play Venus and Serena and the Mom. The movie takes you on the highs and lows of father who has a plan to make his girls the legends they would ultimately become.