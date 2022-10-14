It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm

The husband and wife team who own the farm, have mushrooms, jellies, and more

If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm

Their mushrooms are all the rage right now, but they have a greenhouse year round, and 150 blueberry bushes too.

Run by husband and wife team, John and Brenda Gardner took over the ten and a half acres, and built a house. That's when they started exploring what they could grow, they just knew they wanted something different, and cleared the pine trees.

Brenda tells Mia her father, planted muscadine vines in front part of property years ago, now there are some vines over 50 years old.

When it comes to their mushrooms, we learned not all mushrooms are alike - there are even different varieties of shiitake mushrooms.

If mushrooms aren't your thing, you'll still love their store and their farm, they have blackberry, blueberry, and pepper jellies. If you do love mushrooms you can buy them dehydrated and add them to soup and other dishes to rehydrate them.

