It’s National Popcorn Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — January 19th is National Popcorn Day! Here with more is Derrick and Tavia Jackson from Tastebuds Popcorn Concord. This Thursday, and every other day, Tastebuds Popcorn Concord invites the public to enjoy free samples, play games for prizes, and receive special spontaneous discounts. In a recent Fandango consumer survey of more than 2,500 U.S. moviegoers, 81% said that theater concessions are important to the moviegoing experience and nearly half said they enjoy mixing their popcorn with candy at the movies.

Fans like to add M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, and Snickers to their popcorn. Well, at Tastebuds Popcorn Concord it’s all prepared for you! Offering over 200 flavors of gourmet popcorn, Tastebuds helps popcorn lovers celebrate National Popcorn Day…and any other day in style! Tastebuds Popcorn Concord is inviting companies, sports fans, moviegoers, and popcorn lovers to be a part of the celebration! Tastebuds Concord clientele features Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, professional sports teams (Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, NASCAR, etc), as well as popcorn lovers nationwide. The store location is 3805 Concord Parkway S.,#132, Concord, NC 28027, just 5 minutes from Concord Mills Mall. Visit tastebudsconcord.com for more info.

