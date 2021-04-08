It's Romance Awareness Month

Romance planner Danielle Price has great date ideas to ignite a spark with your partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Romance Awareness Month and if you are looking for something to do with your partner, Romance Planner Danielle Price has you covered.

Try a private picnic experience. Put together a basket of snacks and games and head to a beautiful spot to enjoy some quality time.

If you're a more adventurous and competitive couple, try axe throwing! There are a few great spots here in Charlotte to give it a try.

A great option for the foodie couple is a food tour. Taste delicious food from multiple restaurants while enjoying time with your partner.