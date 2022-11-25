It's time to decorate for the holidays

Decorate with ARWorkshop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decoration in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshops with lots of ideas to bring your home diy projects to life. The vision of ARWorkshop was to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items and brings ideas to life. You don’t have to be an artist we have many tools to get you started and crafting right away.

Here are some ideas to decorate your porch.

Project 1: A wooden sled (that they can make at ARW),

Project 2: A porch sign

Project 3: Make fun wood slice ornaments

For more information visit Arworkshop.com.

