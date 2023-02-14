It’s time to Rediscover Her!

Get your life back on track

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don’t let life and the troubles that come overwhelm you. Too many times women are losing a since of their identity by having too much on their plate. Today we are Joined by CEO and Life Coach, Martha Hudson from RediscoverHer. The problems of life can often times overwhelm you and it becomes easy to lose a sense of your identity. “To make it thru these storms you need to ask yourself some serious questions and then take action.” Says Hudson.

Question 1: What’s Holding You Back

Is it the roots that was planted as a child that no longer feed you? You need to put down new roots so flowers can grow. Maybe it’s a change in your environment or relationships. Maybe it is other people holding you back and that you are desperately seeking their validation . Don’t let guilt of putting yourself first, prevent you from moving forward. Evaluate these things and get help, or make decisions to get them out of the way.

Question 2: Who is Holding You Back?

Start with yourself, look directly in the mirror and do some soul searching. Maybe it’s you. You may be the problem preventing advancement. The excuses you sell yourself and tell yourself that keeps you stagnate. Plus unforgiveness (guilt you feel for allowing yourself to be in the position that you find yourself ) can stifle your growth. “Give yourself a check up from the neck up” says Hudson. You may need help but being honest with yourself is a good start to moving in a positive direction.

Question 3: What are you tired of?

Are you sick and tired of Not being a priority on your list and others. Are you tired of putting others needs and desires before your own. This syndrome leads to self-doubt and one could possibly lose a sense of self and direction.

Question 4: What are you ready for?

Release the things that no longer serve you, so that you can see the opportunities that may await you. You must make yourself a priority. It is essential to help you to RediscoverHer.