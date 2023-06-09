It’s time to think about your gutters sponsored by Canopy Roof & Restoration

The Fall season can affect your home budget

While it may still feel steamy outside, we all know it won't be long before Fall temperatures move in and the leaves start to fall.

That's where our next guest can help. Joining us today is Evan Griffiths from Canopy Roof & Restoration.

During this time of year it is so important to pay special attention to your gutters. Clogged gutters can adds excess weight to the gutter system and can damage the gutter and the fascia behind them causing you budget to inflate unnecessarily. “However, I would not go at cleaning the gutters alone” says Griffiths. He adds “For the most part a lot of people get hurt from falling off ladders every year while trying to clean out their gutters.“ Cleaning gutters are best left to the professional like Canopy Roof & Restoration. “But there is one helpful trick in our industry I like to share with homeowners that they can do easily to help prevent the clogging of the gutters and downspouts and all they need is a leaf blower” says Griffiths. “Use a leaf blower to blow up and thru the downspout and the leaves should come flying through on the other end. It’s recommend that you use an umbrella to catch the excess leaves from the spout.”

Another thing people may not think about until the rain moves in and then it's may be too late is the condition or state of their roof. Your roof may have leaks in it and may be costing you money. For example a common pipe boot that is found on almost every roof may be the culprit to a leaky roof. What most people don't know is pipe boots are only rated to last about 10 years and are the number 1 cause of leaks on a roof. The reason why these pipe boots fail is because of the rubber seal that wears out. The good news is there is an easy fix available to everyone for about $25. There is a product called a PERMA-BOOT and it's available at Home depot and Lowes. It fits over the Pipe Boot to catch any areas of leakage. Lastly, do not try to install these if your roof is steep or dangerous! For more information visit CANOPYROOF.com.

