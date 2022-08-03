It's Time to Travel!

Travel to the Caribbean, Mexico or take a cruise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being stuck home and in our homes for almost two years – demand for travel is high! It seems everyone wants to plan a vacation! Mann Travels’, Roni Fishkin has the 411 on what's hot…where you get a good deal ….and what will be different when you head out these day.

Let’s start with spring break.

It certainly seems like everyone is going somewhere…the Caribbean is really popular because the desire to get your toes in the sand and feel the ocean breeze is strong. We are finding the best opportunities in Mexico and the Dominican Republic – in part because of pricing…but also because they have more relaxed Covid-19 protocols than other islands.

Speaking of Covid-19 the rules of travelling are unique. It seems like its different rules for every destination and it can be really confusing and it keeps changing! Make sure you triple check the protocols for the place you are going to. Basically – to travel internationally you will need a negative Covid Test to return home to the US. If you want to avoid that – you will choose a domestic destination. People are choosing Florida, California, the Southwest, the beaches on the east coast outside Charleston or Savannah.

When travelling its important to plan early late comers it may not be possible to get a great deal for Spring Break. As a matter of fact, procrastinators are in a bit of trouble this year. There is so much demand that inventory is really low right now. And that means that pricing is high. However, that doesn’t mean you cant find a great vacation. You just have to know that it probably wont be inexpensive – and you might have to be flexible with your dates. Mann Travels suggest that you book next year’s spring break soon! It Sounds crazy but that’s the environment we are trying to navigate.

For those of you who are looking toward summer – or beyond…there are some trends and hot destinations that will pique your interest. Bucket List vacations are really big – so if ALASKA is your dream vacation – you are planning it now. This summer in Alaska will be very popular. The European Christmas Markets are also something people want to do. With Europe relaxing its restrictions – that will be popular. Iceland is really hot – especially if you want to see the Northern Lights.