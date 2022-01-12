Check out 'Jagged Little Pill' this weekend

Mia sits down with some cast and crew members for an inside look

Jagged Little Pill is the Tony and Grammy Award winning new musical about an American family set to the iconic music catalogue of Alanis Morissette.

Dillon Klena plays Nick Healy in the Jagged Little Pill the Musical national tour. Dillon performed the national anthem at the Panthers game on Sunday 11/27.

Maya and Ashani are from Charlotte! They are coming home to perform on this major Broadway national tour, Maya on stage and Ashani backstage.

Ashani's first connection is she attended Northwest School of the Arts from 6th to 12th grade as a musical theatre major! Next, she was a Blumey Student Critic nominee in 2017. Lastly, she is on the Board of Directors for QC: Queen City Concerts which is a local theatre company that started in 2020 during the pandemic, and has since formed into a company that produces concert-style, site-specific, productions to the Charlotte area.

