January shoppers' guide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not every deal is a good deal. We've invited Jenny Martin from SouthernSavers to walk us thru what are the best and worst things to buy as we start a new year.

Martin is quick to point out there are still good buys to be made, you just need to focus.

She says now is the time to buy TV's, but you'll want to hold off on other electronics. TV's are marked way down many places as we head toward the football playoffs. Great news for football fans!

Cruise Travel fans will also be happy to hear -they are some great deals out there on trips.

Another hot area fitness equipment is still on sale from the holidays, if you're looking to get into shape - you may be able to find some great stuff for a home gym.

Linens, towels, also reasonably priced in January. If you've been holding off shopping - now is the time to stock up.

Also organization tools are on sale too.

Here's what you'll want to hold off on buying:

Any electronics that aren't TVs

Toys - Martin says all the holiday sales on those have come and gone - so save your money for later.

Here's something you may not realize: mattresses and furniture typically go on sale and are best to buy around patriotic holidays.

Summer clothing, also not great to buy now. Martin says "while we may see it in all the stores, and we're all ready for warmer weather - hold off until March to buy those types of clothing items."

These are just a few of the many tips you'll find on Jenny Martin's site southernsavers.com

