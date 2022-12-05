Jeld-Wen outfitting homes since 1960

Windows and doors made easy with Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating 117 manufacturing facilities in 19 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. Our Premium™ Vinyl (V-4500™) windows offer the exceptional look of wood windows with the reliable performance and easy maintenance of vinyl, plus the widest range of operating styles, sizes, and options to meet design needs. Featuring thermally-efficient frames and Low-E insulating glass, these vinyl windows boast a wider frame and sash profile for improved performance and appearance. Our doors are handcrafted from the finest materials for outstanding beauty and longevity, JELD-WEN® IWP® Wood exterior doors bring style and design home with a wide array of choices, from wood species to finish colors to glass designs and decorative accents.

Our doors are strong, durable, and stylish, JELD-WEN® steel exterior doors offer safety and security. “Many of our customer are into the design and style of the doors and window” says Wolff. We at Jeld Wen can take their vision and make it reality. Our extensive line of doors and window can satisfy the desires of any homeowner, business or corporation. Here are a just a few of the Design and Styles of our products:

Farmhouse style is a perfect mix of old and new. Natural light, painted brick, and shiplap are essential elements. Details are never ornate, but kept simple with clean lines. White and black is a common color palette, exemplified by painted white shiplap and black hardware or window grilles for contrast. Other materials such as natural wood help add layers of texture and provide warmth and depth to the space. Overall, Farmhouse style is about gathering meaningful pieces that tell a story.

The Simply Modern style blueprint is elevated in every way. Defined by clean lines, open spaces, and strong indoor-outdoor synergy with lots of natural light, these combined elements make for simply stunning window and door designs on the leading edge of style trends.

From oversize windows and expansive glass panels, to pops of bold color and unexpected textures, Simply Modern takes elegant simplicity and opens it up for play and personality. It’s also designed with sustainability in mind—for instance, energy efficient glass and airtight envelopes for reduced energy loss and increased comfort year-round. Everything has a purpose, but there’s always room for playful interpretation to create something stunning and one of a kind.

Updated Traditional style takes classic regional architecture styles and elevates them to stunning and sophisticated reincarnations.

In these homes, you’ll find contemporary elements like clean lines, decorative glass, vintage details, and lots of natural light mixed with classic features. Due to the breadth and complexity of influences within this style, it can be challenging to know where to begin when choosing products for these homes.

Here you’ll find windows and doors with the features you need to complete the Updated Traditional look, along with comprehensive style resources to help you guide and champion your vision.