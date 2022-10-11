Prep your guest room for the holidays

Make sure the spare room has everything your loved ones will need with these tips from Jill Aker Ray

Jill Aker Ray shares what you need for the best overnight stay experience for your guests.

Bedding:

1.)Mattress

don’t use the old mattress that’s uncomfortable, if using an air mattress or pull out sofa-make sure its in good working order

2.)Pillows

clean (and not the old heavy ones with dust mites that you were going to throw out ) offer a few types for different sleepers and have more than 2 pillows

3.)Bedding

Clean, fresh, soft and comfy-maybe even special for the cozy holiday season (example-flannel)

Extra blanket or quilts







Room comforts:

1.) Make sure to have a nightstand and lamp with an accessible plug (to tape extension cord to back of nightstand)

2.) On nightstand, leave a current magazine or two, book, flashlight, coaster and a small frame with your WiFi password

3.) Have an intentional place for a suitcase

(a folding luggage rack is inexpensive and portable/storable) or a cleared out space in closet and drawer with hangers







Bathroom

1.)Clean, fresh towels with hook behind door to hang dry

2.)Nightlight

3.)Basket or large clear jar with toiletries (small hotel shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, shower gel/soaps, q-tips,

4.)Store in drawer-pain reliever, antacids, bandaids or first aid kit, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

5.)Make sure to leave plenty of accessible toilet paper plus a plunger under the sink or next to commode (so guest never has to ask/be embarrassed) and a spray deodorizer







Treats /Special touches

1.) A goodie/treat basket is a must and makes your guest feel special.It allows them to have snacks and water/drinks available privately and makes them feel special. (Include a few healthy snacks like protein bars, nuts, fruit and add a few indulgent, fun snacks like candy, popcorn or other favorites of your guest) water is a must and if you have a mini fridge or keurig, add cold drinks or coffee/tea and sugar/cream.

2.) Leave a sign welcoming them or a short note.

3.) Have a warm, fuzzy robe and slippers that they can enjoy while staying with you.

4.) Fresh cut flowers and a fresh scented candle

