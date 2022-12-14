Delicious cookies for the holidays

Chef Jill Dahan shares her recipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nut Butter Cookies

makes 1 dozen cookies

1 cup (7oz) peanut, almond, cashew, or pecan butter, no added sugar or oil

2 tbsp (1oz) unsalted butter

5 tbsp about 1/3 cup coconut sugar (Big Tree brand is great)

1 large responsibly laid egg

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

For garnish (optional)

13 chocolate drops or just in mini peanut butter cups or 13 tsp of fruit jam

Mix together all ingredients and then scoop out in small ice cream scooper and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes at 350F till just starting to crack! If using press in a drop or cup into each cookie. Cool before moving from tray so they can set up.

1. Chock full of protein, low in body spiking sugars, and gluten free these meltingly simple cookies are a no brainer at the holidays or anytime of year!

2. Use any nut butter including sunflower seed butter if you have nut allergies and you’ll go NUTS over these cookies!

3. Garnish with chocolate pieces or an indent of jam for an added taste explosion.

English Shortbread Fingers

2 cups (11oz) all purpose flour (I love King Arthur organic)

1/2 cup (8oz) cold butter (I love Kerrygold)

1/4 cup (4oz) cane sugar (I love the organic fair trade)

Grate the butter into a bowl and add the other ingredients and mix until it forms a ball. Press

into a 9x9 inch pan and let rest an hour before baking and prick all over the top with a fork to let

steam out when cooking. Bake at 325F convection (350F) for 45-50 minutes on a low rack in

the oven until lightly browned. Remove cool a little, then cut into wedges, and continue to cool before serving.

1. This is a simply delicious 3 ingredient shortbread that is a doddle to make and can be used for cut out cookies or pie crusts too,

2. Use the I love products for the best results!

3. Can be made with coconut sugar for a lower sugar option or gluten free flour for gluten allergies.

