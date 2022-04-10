Joe Maus 2022 Celebrity Golf Tournament

More than 40 celebrities taking part, to help raise money for the Joe Maus Foundation

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning, while Mia held things down in the studio, Eugene was out at Emerald Lake Golf Club in Matthews - taking part in the 2022 Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament.

The tournament kick off took place last night. When asked why he holds the tournament every year, tournament creator, Joe Maus told Eugene "if you don't embrace the community and give back to the community you don't have a business".

It's a tournament they do every year, to raise funds for Animal Rescue with Charlotte SPCA, all the police departments, to help children, they raise funds for the Esther House and Butterfly House for battered women and sexually abused children.

Maus says "all the money we raise goes back to those great foundations, for me growing up in small town Ohio, I always said if I ever make it I'm gonna' give back, and that's what I do - I give back and I love doing it."

There are over 40 celebrities taking part, with the goal of raising more than $100K. The Joe Maus Foundation also works with Make-A-Wish, to make dreams come true.

If you were unable to make it to the tournament, there's still ways you can donate: joemausfoundation.com

