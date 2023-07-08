Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament is underway

Join the fun and help raise money for the local community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to believe the countdown is underway to this year's Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament. Joining us today, to tell us all about it is India Wiggins. “Last year’s tournament was big, we were able to raise over $60,000 to help our local community” says Wiggins. The 2023 Celebrity Golf tournament will kick off with a meet and greet dinner at The Tap & Vine in the Ballantyne area. Come join the fun and meet many of the celebrities from the NBA, NFL, MLB & Pro Wrestling. Celebrities like Gerald Henderson, Hall of Famer Donnie Shell, Former Carolina Panther Frank Garcia and Eugene Robinson to name a few. The money raised help supports the Joe Maus Foundation.

The Joe Maus Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit foundation that focuses on helping children and families in need, animal rescue, and our hometown heroes throughout the Mecklenburg, Union and Stanly counties. A lot of foundations focus on particular needs, but the Joe Maus Foundation has a passion for children, families, animals, and our heroes in general. The Joe Maus Foundation is here to help those children and their families in their greatest time of need. Sometimes we forget that everyday issues can take a toll on our children's lives. We want to be there to lend a hand. The Joe Maus Foundation was established December 2011 with founder Joe Maus and a group of determined board members. Our foundation partners with world-class brands and companies, charitable foundations, socially aware groups and organizations for all kids throughout our network of community partners. Some of the charities we have worked with are; The Matthews HELP Center which provides short-term crisis assistance to our neighbors in the Greater Matthews community. Dream on 3 which provides deserving kids with the opportunity of a lifetime with customized wishes to make their sports dream a reality. Common Heart which is a non-profit that bridges the gap of hunger and poverty in our communities. The Butterfly House Children’s Advocacy Center, a non-profit that brings together law enforcement officers, medical providers, attorneys, and many others to look at each case of abuse comprehensively. The Esther House which shelters victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking and provides the support that empowers them to rebuild their lives. Make-A-Wish, a non-profit corporation that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

In December 2016, we added animal rescue as a part of our foundation focus. If you are a pet owner, you understand why we are so passionate about our animals. There are over 70 million stray animals living in the United States. Being a stray leaves animals injured and subjected to starvation. We are teaming up with local shelters to make sure our animals are getting the proper medicine and care they need to be brought back to a good healthy life. Some of the animal organizations we have partnered with include: Greater Charlotte SPCA, a non-profit that improves the quality of life of homeless animals through veterinary care, foster care, and humane education.

The foundation also recognizes and honors our hometown heroes every month from police officers, nurses, veterans, firefighters, and emergency medical services specialists. We know how much of their lives they put on the line to help our community and we can never say thank you enough. Our number one goal will always remain helping children, families, and animals in need and honoring our hometown heroes in our community. “We couldn't do half of what we do without the support of our community partners” says Wiggins.

Here are the details.

Today! Any Questions Call/Text: 828-403-5957

Celebrity Dinner, August 21st, 7pm

Tap& vine Ballantyne

7282 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Golf Tournament - Rolling Hills Country Club

2272 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110