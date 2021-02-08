Joedance Film Festival is back for another virtual year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joedance Film Festival, which for the second consecutive year is making a strategic pivot in wake of COVID-19, will present a virtual festival of 25 short films selected for the Joedance Virtual Film Festival, August 5-7, 2021.



Joedance Virtual Film Festival will stream Thursday-Saturday (Aug. 5-7), 7:30-10:30 p.m., and Saturday afternoon, for student films, 2-3 p.m. Tickets, which start at $30 (students screenings Saturday afternoon) and $30 (individual evening screenings) and $100 (all-access passes), can be purchased through the following link on the Joedance website.



The 2021 Joedance Virtual Film Festival selections consists of films from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.