Join CMS Library Community Read Program

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library announces the return of Community Read in March 2023 with a focus on creating community dialogue around themes of friendship. Community Read is the Library’s month-long effort to have the community read (or listen) to books of current and relevant topics and participate in discussions, book clubs and events hosted by the Library and community partners. All books for Community Read 2023 are available through the Library’s catalog in print, digital and audio formats. The signature title will also be distributed through Community Read partner organizations leading up to events. In March, the Library will hold readings, book discussions and other programs for participants that bring the book’s themes to life. The signature title, The People We Keep by Allison Larkin, includes a scheduled appearance by the author on March 21, 2023. In selecting The People We Keep, we worked to choose a book that would resonate across the community and help to create connections and conversations that are so important in this world that too often tries to divide rather than unite”.