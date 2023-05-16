Do you have what it takes to save a life? Find out! Register at dkms.org

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Join DKMS in Recognizing World Blood Cancer Day! Join them at 704 Shop in South End Charlotte, NC on Saturday, May 20th from 12-5pm to get registered. After you get registered, make sure to stop inside and get your Charlotte FC gear! 704 Shop has offered to continue the mission to delete blood cancer by donating a portion of the day's proceeds!

D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte. It is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research. DKMS turns regular people into life savers. They also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support, and provide hope. Just registering you can save lives.

Here is how you can register as a donor! Anyone 18-55 in general good health is eligible:

Step 1: Visit dkms.org, click register

Step 2: Review eligibility criteria

Step 3: Fill out some information and request a swab kit

Step 4: Receive a swab kit in the mail, follow instructions to swab cheeks

Step 5: Return your completed swabs, and that’s it!

You can also host if you can’t donate or give. You provide the location and people and we will get you everything else you need to host a lifesaving event. For more information visit DKMS.org.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.