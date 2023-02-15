Join in the fight against blood disorder

DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by their own research. “I was younger when I first got involved. A friend of mine died from sickle cell and I felt helpless to do anything, she could not find a blood donor match” say Thompson. Thompson goes on to say “later when DKMS came on our college campus to register people, I immediately signed up. The process was easy and I soon found out I was a match for an 10 year old girl. I was excited. DKMS took care of everything they flew me and my mom out to D.C. They gave me a physical to make sure I was eligible to give and then they extracted what they need from my body and eventually gave it to the young girl. I even got a chance to meet the young girl and her family. I was happy that I could help save someone’s life. “