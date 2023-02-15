Join in the fight against blood disorder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more Jasmine DeBerry Thompson, Stem Cell Donor and registered donor.
DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by their own research. “I was younger when I first got involved. A friend of mine died from sickle cell and I felt helpless to do anything, she could not find a blood donor match” say Thompson. Thompson goes on to say “later when DKMS came on our college campus to register people, I immediately signed up. The process was easy and I soon found out I was a match for an 10 year old girl. I was excited. DKMS took care of everything they flew me and my mom out to D.C. They gave me a physical to make sure I was eligible to give and then they extracted what they need from my body and eventually gave it to the young girl. I even got a chance to meet the young girl and her family. I was happy that I could help save someone’s life. “
Here is how you can register as a donor! Anyone 18-55 in general good health is eligible:
Step 1: Visit dkms.org, click register
Step 2: Review eligibility criteria
Step 3: Fill out some information and request a swab kit
Step 4: Receive a swab kit in the mail, follow instructions to swab cheeks
Step 5: Return your completed swabs, and that’s it!
“You can also host if you can’t donate or give. You provide the location and people and we will get you everything else you need to host a lifesaving event” says Caldwell. For more information visit DKMS.org.