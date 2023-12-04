Join Ramona, and dance to help fight Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease

Ramona shares how you can join the Family Dance Party on June 10th, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready to get down for a good cause while raising funds for research and programs, and also awareness about Dementia and Alzheimers.

This year the Family Dance Party is on June 10th "I am honoring my mom Wheezy, who passed away from Dementia, and raising funds for the Alzheimer's Association".

Wheezy was a fixture on the Matt & Ramona Show on MIX 107.9 FM, and many followed Ramona's honest journey of dealing with her mom's illness.

The event is a way to bring generations together to make a difference in the lives of families affected by Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of Dementia. Holloway tell us, she is certain it will be loads of fun for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and kids.To insure all ages will have something they can relate to at the event, organizers had people of all ages on their marketing team from teens to adults.

Tickets are on sale now, and all the details can be found at: ramonaholloway.com

