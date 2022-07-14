Join the biggest road trip - Mini Takes The States

Tips to help your next road trip

This summer thousands of people are hitting the road to new destinations off the beaten path with not only their families, but also their pets in tow. With fuel prices at an all times high and inflation hitting Americans hard, auto expert Nik Miles shares several tips that Americans will do differently this year and talk about the biggest road trip venture. “One of the biggest mistake people will make this year is overpacking” says Miles. People go on road trips as if they are moving residences. They weigh the car down and make it consume too much gas. It is a very expensive mistake. Those who are participating in the world biggest road trip will do well not to overpack.

The world’s biggest road trip, designed specifically for thousands of MINI owners and their pets, will embark on the 8th edition of the biennial MINI TAKES THE STATES (MTTS) road rally. It is taking place from July 9-17 and will follow some of the best roads in America from Burlington, Vermont to Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina. Along with the great views along the way, drivers will join forces with Best Friends Animal Society to help raise money and awareness of how just last year, 733,000 dogs and cats were killed in our nation’s animal shelters simply because they didn’t have a safe place to call home. This trip will be celebrated by many people in helping a tremendous cause. And if you are venturing out on a road trip soon or later here are several tips to make your trip a good one.

Tip 1: Take the most fuel efficient car when taking a road trip.

Tip 2: Don’t overpack and weigh your vehicle down. Pack as if you are going on a plane trip and buy things as you need them.

Tip 3: Try to stay close to home on your road trips. You don’t need to travel 400-600 miles to have a good time. You can travel within a 100miles to accomplish the same goal.

Tip 4: Download the Gas Buddy app, it will save you money as you search for the best price in gasoline.