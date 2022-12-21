Join the fight against blood disorder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS
D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on her special journey is Maggie Cambora, cancer survivor. “Hearing a diagnosis of cancer can stops you in your tracks but I was determined to listen my doctors, to stay head strong and know that I could beat it” says Cambora. I was fortunate there was a matched for me when a man I didn’t know name Ronald from the Colorado area registered with DKMS and to my surprise we were a perfect match. “He could have practically been my brother. If it wasn’t for Ronald ‘s efforts I would not be alive today. We have become friends and I’m thankful to him for becoming a donor” says Cambora. You can help just like Ronald did if you are interested. Here is what you need to do to register with DKMS and become a donor:
Step 1: Visit dkms.org, click register
Step 2: Review eligibility criteria
Step 3: Fill out some information and request a swab kit
Step 4: Receive a swab kit in the mail, follow instructions to swab cheeks
Step 5: Return your completed swabs, and that’s it!
DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research. We are an international non-profit fighting blood cancer and other blood disorders We turn regular people into life savers. We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support, and provide hope. Just registering you can save lives. We have facilitated over 100,000 second chances at life so far. For more information visit https://www.dkms.org/charlotte-today