Join the fight against blood disorder

D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on her special journey is Maggie Cambora, cancer survivor. “Hearing a diagnosis of cancer can stops you in your tracks but I was determined to listen my doctors, to stay head strong and know that I could beat it” says Cambora. I was fortunate there was a matched for me when a man I didn’t know name Ronald from the Colorado area registered with DKMS and to my surprise we were a perfect match. “He could have practically been my brother. If it wasn’t for Ronald ‘s efforts I would not be alive today. We have become friends and I’m thankful to him for becoming a donor” says Cambora. You can help just like Ronald did if you are interested. Here is what you need to do to register with DKMS and become a donor: