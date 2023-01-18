Join the fight against blood disorder

DKMS needs your help!

D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Iris Caldwell, donor recruitment coordinator for DKMS.

DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research. We are an international non-profit fighting blood cancer and other blood disorders We turn regular people into life savers. We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support, and provide hope. Just registering you can save lives. We have facilitated over 100,000 second chances at life so far.

A staggering 15,000 new patients each year are searching for a match, it could be you! Here is how you can register as a donor! Anyone 18-55 in general good health is eligible:

Step 1: Visit dkms.org, click register

Step 2: Review eligibility criteria

Step 3: Fill out some information and request a swab kit

Step 4: Receive a swab kit in the mail, follow instructions to swab cheeks

Step 5: Return your completed swabs, and that’s it!